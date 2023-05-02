Kiwanis meeting
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s guest speaker is to be determined.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Library celebrating
Catlin Public Library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive, will celebrate 50 years as a library and 20 years at its current location on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.
There will be activities available for all ages, desserts and Joyful Bubbles (weather permitting).
There will also be a tour of the library and a scavenger hunt that will showcase the services offered at the library.
Library crafting
Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St., will host its free monthly adult crafting session at 1 p.m. on May 15.
All materials will be provided and participants will be guided to create a painted gnome planter.
Space is limited and advance signup is required. Call the library at 217-283-6711 or stop in no later than Friday, May 5 to sign up.
Library events
Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., will host a flower themed preschool program on May 3 beginning at 10 a.m.
Miss Jennifer will have story time, crafts and snack time. Call 217-267-3170 to register your child.
The library will also host “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” at 2 p.m. on May 3. This month’s movie will be “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise. Refreshments will be served.
Hanging basket sale
There will be a sale on hanging flower baskets from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Westville Public Library in the community room and outside.
Hanging baskets will be $22 each. Cash only purchases.
If there are baskets left after Saturday, they will also be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.