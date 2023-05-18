Church hosting event
New Kingdom Christian Church will host “Deeper” starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the church, 430 Love St.
Pastor Rodney Wade of Constant Flow Ministries in Cincinnati, Ohio will be the speaker both nights.
VFW monthly breakfast
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 728, 8 Pine St., will serve Bill’s Monthly breakfast Saturday.
The menu includes eggs, biscuits & gravy, sausage and pancakes. Meal includes coffee or milk and juice. Carry-outs are available.
Everyone is welcome.
Strawberry festival
On Saturday, June 3, the Ladies of Catlin will host the 11th annual Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Catlin Park.
Children of all ages are invited to participate in the dunk tank, bingo, bounce houses, carnival games, vendors and food trucks.
Musical performances include Live Thru Wednesday and In Bloom.
On top of a variety of local food truck vendors, for a suggested donation, strawberry pie, strawberry shortcake and strawberry jam will be provided.
On June 2, the Ladies of Catlin will host the 5th annual Strawberry Short-K Color Run. The race will start at 6:30 p.m. with registration starting at 5 p.m. at the Catlin Park.
Registration is $20.00 for both adults and children.
For information about the Ladies of Catlin or these events, visit www.ladiesofcatlin.weebly.com.
Folcland Fest Saturday
Micel Folcland, the local group of Regia Anglorum, will be having its annual Folcland Fest on Saturday at Forest Glenn County Preserve, 20301 E. 900 North Road, Westville.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Cabin and will feature moneying, weaving and toys from viking times.
Circus coming
The Culpepper Merriweather Circus is coming to Veedersburg on May 31.
It will be in the lot behind Fountain Trust Co., located at U.S. 136 and Railroad Street. There will be shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Downs TV & Appliance, Blue and Gold Pizza, Town Utility Office, Library, Sheridan Public Library or online at https://cm-circus.square.site. Tickets can be purchased the day of the show at the box office.
