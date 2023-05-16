Kiwanis meeting Thursday
Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker is to be determined.
Anyone who is interested in helping serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Church hosting event
New Kingdom Christian Church will host “Deeper” starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the church, 430 Love St.
Pastor Rodney Wade of Constant Flow Ministries in Cincinnati, Ohio will be the speaker both nights.
Records destruction coming up
Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 Special Education records for students with the 1996 birth year are set for destruction in 2023.
Requests for records from former students will be taken June 5 through June 9. After these dates, student records with birthdays that fall within the year 1996 will be destroyed.
All requests should be made through the Special Education Office at 217-444-1083.
Folcland Fest Saturday
Micel Folcland, the local group of Regia Anglorum, will be having its annual Folcland Fest on Saturday at Forest Glenn County Preserve, 20301 E. 900 North Road, Westville.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Cabin and will feature moneying, weaving and toys from viking times.
Fundraiser next week
Those who bring fliers to Monical’s in Tilton or Danville on May 22 will help raise money for Westville Public Library, as a portion of the bills will be donated to the library.
Fliers must be presented for the donation to be applied. Fliers can be picked up at Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., or printed off form the library’s Facebook page.
For more information, call 217-267-3170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.