VA2K
VA Illiana is hosting its community VA2K starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in parking lot AA.
Community members can come to walk, run or roll through the route, drop off donations for homeless veterans and visit resource booths.
VA2K is a national event to support homeless veterans through donations and to promote healthy living. Donations will be accepted through May 17.
Community Shred Day
Residents can bring personal documents, financial statements and other sensitive items to Hall of Fame Plaques and Signs, 3550 N. Vermilion St., between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to have the documents shredded.
Check your attics
Hoopeston Public Library’s Illinois Room archive is searching for old local reference works.
The library is looking for a 1933 Hoopeston High School yearbook (Picayune) to complete their collection.
Also, the archive would like to add copies of Hoopeston City Directories, not phone books, which were published in years past. Currently, the library has City Directories from 1908, 1911, 1914, 1926-27 and 1955. It’s not known if or when other editions were published.
Anyone with these items to donate can drop them off at the library, 110 N. Fourth St. Call 217-283-6711 for more information.
Mother’s Day at
Sleepy Creek
Sleepy Creek Winery and the Dragonfly venue will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Free live music will be played from 2 to 5 p.m. along with food trucks and on-site boutiques and vendors.
Mother’s Day at Tarquini’s
Tarquini’s is hosting a Mother’s Day event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
There will be more than 40 vendors, food, wine, flowers and fresh produce.
Tarquini’s is located at 402 N. Jackson St., Perrysville, Ind.
