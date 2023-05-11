First Citizen Banquet set
The 90th annual AMBUCS First Citizen Banquet to honor Erich Hannah is set for May 25 at Turtle Run Banquet Center, 332 E. Liberty Lane.
A cash bar and reception will start at 6 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 each and are payable at the door with check or cash only.
Reservations are required by May 14. Send an email to msnssb14@gmail.com or call Lisa Martin at 217-504-2842 or Ruth Pancoast at 217-304-0302. Leave your full name and the number of people in your party. Emails are strongly preferred.
Wildlife workshop in July
An educational workshop, Wildlife Basics: Illinois Wild Mammals, will be held at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center, 22296 Henning Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 6.
Registration is $10 per person and can be found at https://www.enticeworkshops.com
This workshop is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and is part of the ENTICE (Environment and Nature Training Institute for Conservation Education) program.
Illinois Wild Mammals is primarily for educators of grades prekindergarten through 12, and will provide an introduction to the wild mammals in Illinois. However, anyone interested in learning more about our Illinois Mammals is also encouraged to register
Social lunch next week
Residents of Bismarck and the surrounding area, including Alvin, Henning and Rossville, are invited to a social luncheon at Slotted Spoon, 401 N. Gilbert St., Danville, on May 16 at 11:30 a.m.
The meeting is for a new organization being formed to promote community fellowship.
Everyone is welcome to join for the launch of this new opportunity to strengthen and bond as small eastern Illinois communities.
For more information, call 217-446-8078 or 217-759-7517.
