IAAC meeting today
Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Vermilion Heights Christian Church.
Fish fry Fridays
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 8 Pine St., will serve fish filet dinners and Bill’s seafood chowder each Friday during Lent.
Meals and sandwiches will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Dine in and carryout will be available.
The VFW bar is open for purchase of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Everyone is welcome.
Community fellowship opportunity
Residents of Bismarck and the surrounding area are invited to a social luncheon at Ela’s Eatery, 1111 E. Voorhees St., Danville, on Tuesday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m.
This is a new organization being formed to promote community fellowship. Everyone is welcome to join in for the launch of this new opportunity to strengthen and bond as small eastern Illinois communities.
For more information, call 217-446-8078 or 217-759-7517.
Cemetery cleanup
The staff of Georgetown Cemetery will be removing all fall and winter decorations on Wednesday, March 15.
Patrons can start placing spring decorations on April 1. Those who would like to keep any decorations from the winter are asked to remove them before March 15.
Sportsman’s Banquet coming up
The Vermilion County Conservation Foundation will host the sixth annual Sportsman’s Banquet at Sleepy Creek Vineyards’ Dragonfly Banquet Center on Saturday, March 18.
The event will raise funds for playground equipment replacements at both Kennekuk County Park and Forest Glen Preserve.
Tickets are on sale now at the Visitor Center in Kennekuk County Park. Adult tickets are $40 each and youth tickets are $20 each. Tickets include social hour, dinner and door prizes.
Seating is limited.
For more information, call Kennekuk County Park at 217-442-1691 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
