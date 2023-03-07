Free financial literacy workshop
The Salvation Army and Project Success will host a free money management workshop at Central Christian Church today at 5 p.m.
Presenters will Include Emily Duncan and Jason Whaling on the topics of understanding cred, budgeting 101 and home-buying how-tos.
This event is free and open to anyone who wishes to gain helpful information toward building a better financial future. Walk-ins are welcome.
This workshop is sponsored by First Savings Bank of Danville and Iroquois Federal. More information can be found at SADanville.org.
Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will hold its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s guest will be Todd Hitt. The Kiwanis will also celebrate Pastor Appreciation Day.
Anyone who is interested in serving the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Business After Hours Thursday
Vermilion Advantage’s monthly Business After Hours event will be at Iron Mike’s Bar and Grill, 2511 Georgetown Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
$10 at the door will include appetizers and a drink ticket.
RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
Pickup hockey Friday
There will be free admission to play pickup hockey at the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game will start at 7 p.m.
Though admission is free, donations will be accepted to benefit Terry Rosdail and family for medical bills and travel expenses.
There will also be a silent auction and a bake sale at the event. Proceeds will go to the Rosdail family.
Cemetery cleanup
The staff of Georgetown Cemetery will be removing all fall and winter decorations on Wednesday, March 15.
Patrons can start placing spring decorations on April 1. Those who would like to keep any decorations from the winter are asked to remove them before March 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.