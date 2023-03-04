Winter market Saturday
The Danville Winter Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
Meat, breads, eggs, crafts, handmade items, candy and more are expected at the market with around 20 vendors.
Every vendor you purchase from will give you a free entry ticket for the vendor basket giveaway drawing which will be held at 1:30 p.m. The winner does not need to be present to win but will need to pick up the prize by 2:30 p.m. Double entry tickets will be given for each sale after noon.
More information can be found on facebook.com/DanvilleFM.
The next winter market will be held April 1. Summer markets will begin May 13.
Free financial literacy workshop
The Salvation Army and Project Success will host a free money management workshop at Central Christian Church on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m.
Presenters will Include Emily Duncan and Jason Whaling on the topics of understanding cred, budgeting 101 and home-buying how-tos.
This event is free and open to anyone who wishes to gain helpful information toward building a better financial future. Walk-ins are welcome.
This workshop is sponsored by First Savings Bank of Danville and Iroquois Federal. More information can be found at SADanville.org.
Pickup hockey next week
There will be free admission to play pickup hockey at the David S. Palmer Arena on March 10.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game will start at 7 p.m.
Though admission is free, donations will be accepted to benefit Terry Rosdail and family for medical bills and travel expenses.
There will also be a silent auction and a bake sale at the event. Proceeds will go to the Rosdail family.
Community fellowship opportunity
Residents of Bismarck and the surrounding area are invited to a social luncheon at Ela’s Eatery, 1111 E. Voorhees St., Danville, on Tuesday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m.
This is a new organization being formed to promote community fellowship. Everyone is welcome to join in for the launch of this new opportunity to strengthen and bond as small eastern Illinois communities.
For more information, call 217-446-8078 or 217-759-7517.
