Lane closure today
The city of Danville announced the eastbound lane of Fairchild Street from North Jackson Street to North Washington Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon today to remove fencing that was recently damaged in an auto accident.
The closure will affect motorists traveling east through the intersection of Fairchild and Jackson streets, and northbound traffic turning east from Jackson Street onto eastbound Fairchild Street.
Appropriate signage with a detour route will be posted.
Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route, expect delays in traffic, use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area.
Kindergarten pre-registration
Bismarck-Henning Elementary School will hold kindergarten pre-registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily from April 17 through April 21 in the school’s main office.
State law requires children to be five years old on or before Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten.
To pre-register for the 2023-2024 academic year, parents/guardians will need to provide a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, two documents to prove residency and copies of immunizations and physical forms.
All kindergarten students must have current physicals, eye exams and dental exams (or a date for the appointment) before registration in August.
Parents/guardians will also need to sign up for kindergarten screening, as students must be screened before they are placed in a classroom. Screening will take place May 15-17.
Rails to Trails Saturday
An American Volksmarch Association-sanctioned event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
Start location is 17150 Pollock Lane, to the east, outside of Oakwood.
The 5- and 10-kilometer guided Rails to Trails Kickapoo Rail Trail walk is sponsored by the Ridgewalkers Walking Club.
The event is free, with registration starting at 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.