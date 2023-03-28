Kiwanis meeting Thursday
Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St., for its weekly lunch meeting.
Vermilion Housing Authority Director Jackie Vinson will speak to the club.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Winter market Saturday
The Danville Winter Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
Meat, breads, eggs, crafts, handmade items, candy and more are expected at the market with around 20 vendors.
Every vendor you purchase from will give you a free entry ticket for the vendor basket giveaway drawing which will be held at 1:30 p.m. The winner does not need to be present to win but will need to pick up the prize by 2:30 p.m.
More information can be found on facebook.com/DanvilleFM.
Summer markets will begin May 13.
Book signing
The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., is hosting a book signing for the book, “One Man Escaped” by Steve Meeker on Saturday.
The open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Meeker will give a presentation about the book at 10:30 a.m., followed by a question and answer session.
While researching his family history, Steve discovered his Great Aunt Ida, who was born in Bismarck, had been murdered by her husband, Alva C. Tenil Horr. Pictures and documents in the book help illustrate the story.
There is no charge for this event and parking is available adjacent to the museum. For additional information, call the Museum at 217-442-2922 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DACC egg hunt
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is having an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday on the DACC Quad, 2000 E. Main St.
The egg hunt is free and open to all ages in the community. The hunt will be divided into three age groups with a grand prize for each group.
Egg hunt Saturday
The Oakwood Men’s Club is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the park in Oakwood. The hunt begins at 10 a.m.
Children toddler-aged through sixth grade are welcome.
