Sunday Bingo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 728, 8 Pine St., hosts Family Bingo every Sunday.
Doors open at noon and Bingo begins at 2 p.m.
Adults with participating children are welcome. Players must be 18 years or older to play.
A Sunday lunch special with a variety of sandwiches and snacks are available. The VFW bar is open for drinks.
All cards are dabbers are available for purchase. Everyone is welcome.
Book signing
The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., is hosting a book signing for the book, “One Man Escaped” by Steve Meeker on April 1.
The open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1. Meeker will give a presentation about the book at 10:30 a.m., followed by a question and answer session.
While researching his family history, Steve discovered his Great Aunt Ida, who was born in Bismark, had been murdered by her husband, Alva C. Tenil Horr. Pictures and documents in the book help illustrate the story.
There is no charge for this event and parking is available adjacent to the museum. For additional information, call the Museum at 217-442-2922 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DACC egg hunt
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is having an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on April 1 on the DACC Quad, 2000 E. Main St.
The egg hunt is free and open to all ages in the community. The hunt will be divided into three age groups with a grand prize for each group.
School registration
Oakwood Grade School will hold its kindergarten pre-registration from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 4 at the grade school, 408 S. Scott St.
Library events coming up
Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., will host a bunny-themed preschool program at 10 a.m. on April 5 at the library with story time, crafts, games and snacks.
The library will also host “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” at 2 p.m. on April 5. “A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks will be shown.
