Lions club to meet
John Spezia will bring basketball players to speak to the Danville Lions Club at its noon meeting on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Fish fry Fridays
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 8 Pine St., will serve fish filet dinners and Bill’s seafood chowder each Friday during Lent.
Meals and sandwiches will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Dine in and carryout will be available.
The VFW bar is open for purchase of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Everyone is welcome.
DACC egg hunt
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is having an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. on April 1 on the DACC Quad, 2000 E. Main St.
The egg hunt is free and open to all ages in the community. The hunt will be divided into three age groups with a grand prize for each group.
There will be 5,000 eggs hidden and the Easter bunny will also be in attendance.
Brain health course offered
University of Illinois Extension Office is providing a four-part brain health course at Oakwood Public Library, 110 E. Finley Ave. The series begins March 30 from 10-11 a.m.
The “Brain Health – It’s A No-Brainer” series is a research-informed course that educates adults about normal memory change and aging, highlights healthy brain contributors and offers tips and strategies to lessen everyday forgetfulness. In addition, Illinois Extension will partner with the Alzheimer’s Association on a session to increase awareness of common signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
Illinois Extension Educator Chelsey Byers will lead the series. To register, or for more information, visit go.illinois.edu/Brain-Health-Oakwood.
Library events coming up
Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., will host a bunny-themed preschool program at 10 a.m. on April 5 at the library with story time, crafts, games and snacks.
The library will also host “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” at 2 p.m. on April 5. “A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks will be shown.
