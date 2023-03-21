Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will hold its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s guest speaker is Doug Fink, Lt. Gov. of the Danville Noon Kiwanis.
Anyone who is interested in serving the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Fish fry Fridays
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 8 Pine St., will serve fish filet dinners and Bill’s seafood chowder each Friday during Lent.
Meals and sandwiches will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Dine in and carryout will be available.
The VFW bar is open for purchase of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Everyone is welcome.
Concerts kickoff
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Road, will be starting its 2023 gospel concerts on Saturday at the church.
Moments of Grace will kick off the 2023 series, and the concert will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with a carry-in meal following.
For more information, call 217-799-7592.
Free concert Sunday
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals will give a free concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at St James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St.
Concert Sunday
Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, will hold a concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Echoes of Grace, central Illinois’ newest southern gospel duo, is set to perform. Attendees can expect a rich sound as the group blends old hymns with current music with a mix of piano accompaniment and background music.
Seed library open
Hoopeston Public Library’s 2023 seed library is open for the season.
“Check out” a few packets of seeds as you make plans for your flower and vegetable gardens this spring.
Several new veggie varieties are available this year. The library also offers gardening fact sheets.
Donations are still being accepted for leftover packaged seeds to share with the community.
