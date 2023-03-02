Fish fry Fridays
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 8 Pine St., will serve fish filet dinners and Bill’s seafood chowder each Friday during Lent.
Meals and sandwiches will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Dine in and carryout will be available.
The VFW bar is open for purchase of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Everyone is welcome.
Winter market Saturday
The Danville Winter Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St.
Meat, breads, eggs, crafts, handmade items, candy and more are expected at the market with around 20 vendors.
Every vendor you purchase from will give you a free entry ticket for the vendor basket giveaway drawing which will be held at 1:30 p.m. The winner does not need to be present to win but will need to pick up the prize by 2:30 p.m. Double entry tickets will be given for each sale after noon.
More information can be found on facebook.com/DanvilleFM.
The next winter market will be held April 1. Summer markets will begin May 13.
Pickup hockey next week
There will be free admission to play pickup hockey at the David S. Palmer Arena on March 10.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game will start at 7 p.m.
Though admission is free, donations will be accepted to benefit Terry Rosdail and family for medical bills and travel expenses.
There will also be a silent auction and a bake sale at the event. Proceeds will go to the Rosdail family.
Annual dinner in March
Catlin United Methodist Church is hosting its annual roast beef dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, or until the food runs out.
Cost is a free will donation. There will be sit down and carryout service.
Aglow meeting Saturday
Aglow monthly fellowship meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Hoopeston Multi Agency, 206 E. Main St.
A continental breakfast will be served.
Rev. Jill Walker from The Revival Church in Mattoon will be the speaker. Walker was the host of “Get On Board.”
No reservations are needed, and all are welcome to attend.
School registration
Oakwood Grade School will hold its kindergarten pre-registration from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 4 at the grade school, 408 S. Scott St.
