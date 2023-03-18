Food pantry drop off
Menards is serving as a drop site for food pantry donations throughout March.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped off in the Danville location anytime during business hours this month.
Sunday Bingo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 728, 8 Pine St., hosts Family Bingo every Sunday.
Doors open at noon and Bingo begins at 2 p.m.
Adults with participating children are welcome. Players must be 18 years or older to play.
A Sunday lunch special with a variety of sandwiches and snacks are available. The VFW bar is open for drinks.
All cards are dabbers are available for purchase. Everyone is welcome.
Concerts kickoff
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Road, will be starting its 2023 gospel concerts on Saturday, March 25 at the church.
Moments of Grace will kick off the 2023 series, and the concert will start at 5:30 p.m. on March 25 with a carry-in meal following.
For more information, call 217-799-7592.
Vermilion Valley Quilters
The Vermilion Valley Quilters will have their monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on March 21 at American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place.
Book sale ongoing
Hoopeston Public Library’s spring book sale is going on now in the upstairs youth room on the north end of the library during the library’s regular operating hours.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There is a selection of children’s and youth books, as well as adult paperbacks. There are a variety of fiction and nonfiction books, books on CD, music CDs and DVD movies.
Price is by donation. Take what you want, pay what you can.
Seed library open
Hoopeston Public Library’s 2023 seed library is open for the season.
“Check out” a few packets of seeds as you make plans for your flower and vegetable gardens this spring.
Several new veggie varieties are available this year. The library also offers gardening fact sheets.
Donations are still being accepted for leftover packaged seeds to share with the community.
