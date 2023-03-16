Lions club meets today
Mariah Hanson, Women’s Care Clinic executive director, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at its noon meeting today.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Feast for everyone
Tickets for the second annual Feast of St. Joseph are on sale for Saturday’s celebration at the Masonic Temple.
Each ticket sold will provide the same Italian feast and experience for someone from the Women’s Shelter or The Danville Mission on Sunday.
This is not a fundraiser. All money goes into the event.
Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/3JgrpJw or by searching for the event on Facebook.
Interested volunteers and sponsors can call 217-260-4548.
Vermilion Valley Quilters
The Vermilion Valley Quilters will have their monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on March 21 at American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place.
Concerts kickoff
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Road, will be starting its 2023 gospel concerts on Saturday, March 25 at the church.
Moments of Grace will kick off the 2023 series, and the concert will start at 5:30 p.m. on March 25 with a carry-in meal following.
For more information, call 217-799-7592.
Book sale ongoing
Hoopeston Public Library’s spring book sale is going on now in the upstairs youth room on the north end of the library during the library’s regular operating hours.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There is a selection of children’s and youth books, as well as adult paperbacks. There are a variety of fiction and nonfiction books, books on CD, music CDs and DVD movies.
Price is by donation. Take what you want, pay what you can.
