Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker will be Jason Wills, a Danville veteran, who will share about his deployment in Iraq.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join. Applications will be available at the meeting.
Feast for everyone
Tickets for the second annual Feast of St. Joseph are on sale for Saturday’s celebration at the Masonic Temple.
Each ticket sold will provide the same Italian feast and experience for someone from the Women’s Shelter or The Danville Mission on Sunday.
This is not a fundraiser. All money goes into the event.
Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/3JgrpJw or by searching for the event on Facebook.
Interested volunteers and sponsors can call 217-260-4548.
Cemetery cleanup
The staff of Georgetown Cemetery will be removing all fall and winter decorations on Wednesday, March 15.
Patrons can start placing spring decorations on April 1. Those who would like to keep any decorations from the winter are asked to remove them before March 15.
Seed library open
Hoopeston Public Library’s 2023 seed library is open for the season.
“Check out” a few packets of seeds as you make plans for your flower and vegetable gardens this spring.
Several new veggie varieties are available this year. The library also offers gardening fact sheets.
Donations are still being accepted for leftover packaged seeds to share with the community.
Book sale ongoing
Hoopeston Public Library’s “Lucky Leprechaun Book Sale” begins Monday during the library’s operating hours.
The sale will take place in the Youth Room, north end of the upstairs, and will have books for youth and adults.
Price is by donation. Take what you want, pay what you can.
