Food pantry drop off
Menards is serving as a drop site for food pantry donations throughout March.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped off in the Danville location anytime during business hours this month.
Sunday Bingo
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 728, 8 Pine St., hosts Family Bingo every Sunday.
Doors open at noon and Bingo begins at 2 p.m.
Adults with participating children are welcome. Players must be 18 years or older to play.
A Sunday lunch special with a variety of sandwiches and snacks are available. The VFW bar is open for drinks.
All cards are dabbers are available for purchase. Everyone is welcome.
Cemetery cleanup
The staff of Georgetown Cemetery will be removing all fall and winter decorations on Wednesday, March 15.
Patrons can start placing spring decorations on April 1. Those who would like to keep any decorations from the winter are asked to remove them before March 15.
Seed library open
Hoopeston Public Library’s 2023 seed library is open for the season.
“Check out” a few packets of seeds as you make plans for your flower and vegetable gardens this spring.
Several new veggie varieties are available this year. The library also offers gardening fact sheets.
Donations are still being accepted for leftover packaged seeds to share with the community.
Book sale starts Monday
Hoopeston Public Library’s “Lucky Leprechaun Book Sale” begins Monday during the library’s operating hours.
The sale will take place in the Youth Room, north end of the upstairs, and will have books for youth and adults.
Price is by donation. Take what you want, pay what you can.
School board forum
The Westville Education Association will host a school board forum on Monday in the media center at Westville High School.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m.
