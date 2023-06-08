Free concert Friday
Bells in Motion will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Bells in Motion is a progressive handbell ensemble based in Springfield. Formed in 1997, the 19 members of this auditioned group are from Central Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin. Since their inception, they have performed at many notable venues and festivals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
The ensemble combines seven octaves of bronze and aluminum handbells and chimes, and uses additional instruments such as string bass, percussion and piano to enhance the music. They perform music ranging from jazz to classical, big band to blues, Broadway to rock and sacred to original compositions.
Church rummage sale
The St. Vincent de Paul Rummage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Holy Family Church parking lot, 444 E. Main St.
A rain date is set for Saturday, June 17.
Men’s Day
Carter Metropolitan Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will hold a Men’s Day Program at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 448 E. Williams St.
Rev. Ricky Hoskins of First Baptist Church in Georgetown will be the guest speaker. This year’s theme is “Men United for Christ.”
Art league camp
The Danville Art League will be offering a children’s art camp from June 12 through June 15.
The hours for the camp will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. daily.
The theme of the camp will be using clay to create fairy houses, castles and Wayne Manor, the house where Batman lived.
Cost for the camp is $60 for each child. Each sibling after the first child is $30.
In order to plan and have the needed supplies on hand, pre-registration is required, preferably by at least one week before the first day of any class.
Call the Art League at 217-442-9264 and give your name, address and phone number to register for classes. You may pay in person during open hours.
The Art League is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. An appointment can also be made by calling the Art League at 217-442-9264 and leaving a contact number.
The Danville Art League is located at 320 N. Franklin Street. For more information, call the Art League or check the website at www.danvilleartleague.com.
