Taps on Tuesday
The next two Taps on Tuesday, June 6 and June 13 will be at the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St.
The June 20 program will be held at Atherton Cemetery on Perrysville Road.
The programs begin at 6 p.m. to honor veterans.
Kiwanis meeting Thursday
Tara Wright, from the Survivor Resource Center, will speak to the Danville Noon Kiwanis Club at its noon meeting on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Lions Club meeting Thursday
Melissa Wilhelm, with the Salvation Army, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Auto club meeting Thursday
Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Vermilion Heights Christian Church.
The group will be finalizing the plans for Arts in the Park Car Show.
Road closure
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Indiana 32 will close on or after Tuesday, June 6 for culvert replacement work near Hillsboro.
It will be closed at approximately 2 miles east of the Indiana 341 intersection. It’s expected to remain closed through the beginning of July, weather permitting.
The official detour follows to Indiana 341 to U.S. 136 to Indiana 25 and back to Indiana 32.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for over $2.1 million. It also involves a bridge replacement project on S.R. 341 over Branch Sugar Mill Creek and various culvert replacement projects along S.R. 32. The entire contract is expected to be completed in June of 2024, weather permitting.
