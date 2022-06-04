Municipal band set to perform Sunday
The Danville Municipal Band will present the second concert of their 82nd season on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park.
In case of rain, the concert will be moved to St. James United Methodist Church.
The concert will include marches, a tribute to John Williams and a medley from “Mamma Mia.”
The event is open to the public.
Balloons Over Vermilion to host vendor fair
The 2022 Balloons Over Vermilion event is accepting applications from arts, craft and flea market vendors for the first ever vendor fair at Balloons Over Vermilion.
The deadline to apply for vendor space in June 20. To apply, visit balloonsoververmilion.com.
Balloons Over Vermilion will take place at the Vermilion Regional Airport on Friday, July 8 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, July 9 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The event is known for its glowing hot air balloons, family activities and large crowds with more than 25,000 visitors annually.
For more information, contact Ashton Greer at ashtontaylorgreer@gmail.com.
Lodge officers begin term Sunday
Catlin Masonic Lodge No. 285 will install officers for the 2022-2023 lodge year at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Catlin Masonic Lodge, 107 N. Sandusky St.
Dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
Families and friends are invited to attend.
For more information, call 217-474-9986.
