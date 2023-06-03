DANVILLE
Pet shot clinic
Vermilion County residents can catch their pets up on vaccinations in the Community Room at Cannon Place, 520 Veterans Way, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Discounted services will include a $10 vaccine and tag bundle as well as a $5 microchip. There will be information available to arrange for spay or neuter also.
Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The clinic is provided by the Vermilion County Animal Shelter.
Car show this month
Liberty Village of Danville, 3222 Independence Drive, will host a car, truck and motorcycle show on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dash Plaques will be given to the first 50 participants.
Top 10 awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m. It is free to attend and participate. Pre-registration is not required.
For more information, contact Amy Thompson at Liberty Village.
Volunteers needed
Balloons Over Vermilion is seeking volunteers for the annual event, which will be held July 7 and July 8 at Vermilion Regional Airport.
Visit balloonsoververmilion.com and click the “volunteer” tab to sign up.
CATLIN
Coffee talk
Catlin Public Library is hosting an adult social hour each Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the library.
Coffee talk will take place in the outdoor pavilion, weather permitting.
Retired teachers Paul and Debbie Weilmuenster will speak at the June 7 event. Debbie will lead the library crafterdays and Paul will share about his many trips to Germany.
On June 14, Crystal Simmons from Robinson Chiropractic will speak about how stress and posture affect the spine.
On June 21, coffee talk will feature players from the Vermilion Voles vintage baseball club.
For more information, call 217-427-2550.
WESTVILLE
Book sale coming up
Westville Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 9 at the library, 233 S. State St.
Shelves are stocked with new items, including a lot of large print fiction.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
