Monday committee meeting has been canceled
The Vermilion County Finance & Personnel Committee meeting scheduled for Monday, July 3, has been cancelled.
There will be a special Finance & Personnel Committee meeting on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. at the Joseph G. Cannon Building on the second floor.
Contact the County Board office at 217-554-6000 with any questions.
Food pantry closed Friday and Tuesday
The Salvation Army food pantry will be closed Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. The pantry will reopen at 1 p.m. Friday, July 7.
The pantry’s regular hours are 1-3 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday at The Salvation Army. 855 E. Fairchild St., Danville. The pantry is open to all Vermilion County residents. For information, call 217-442-5911.
Arena board meeting will be rescheduled
The meeting of the David S. Palmer Arena Board of Directors that was scheduled for Thursday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. is being rescheduled. A new date will be announced as soon as it is finalized.
Top Gun on tap at Fischer Theatre
The movie Top Gun starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis will be shown at the Historic Fischer Theatre in Danville today through Sunday.
Show times are 7 p.m. today and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fisher website.
Praise Fest set for July 9 in in Rossville
There will be a Praise Fest on Sunday, Jul.y 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rossville Christman Park.
Four gospel music groups will be performing — Morning Star Praise Team, The Worship of Grace & John Steward, Vinyard Praise Dancers, and MGRM Prosperous Praise Dancers.
There will be a refreshment tent, and those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs.
There wil be a free will offering to benefit the Danville Rescue Mission.
