Arena board resets meeting for Thursday
The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the David S. Palmer Arena is being rescheduled from Wednesday, June 28, to Thursday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting takes place at the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium & Office Building Authority, 100 W. Main, Danville.
Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Judicial & Rules Committee meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.
Contact the County Board office at 217-554-6000 with any questions.
Kiwanis meets Thursday at local VFW
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will conducts its noon lunch meeting on Thursday, June 29, at the VFW, 8 Pine Street.
The guest speaker for this meeting will be will be Ashton Greer of the City of Danville.
New playground set to open on July 22
There will be a ribbon cutting to open Lions Play for All Park at Georgetown’s City Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. A short, informal ceremony will open the new playground area built for children of all abilities.
New features in the playground include a Rock-N_Ship, swings, merry-go-round, and musical instrument panels all easily accessed by wheelchair. Dura Play cushioned decking makes play safe; benches accommodate caregivers, and picnic tables make it a great place to bring lunch and enjoy the weather.
The Georgetown Lions Club acknowledges the generosity of Vermilion Healthcare Foundation, the Cadle Foundation, City of Georgetown, Lions District
1-M, matching gifts from Lions Clubs International (Humanitarian Fund), and thousands of donations from caring people.
Free family carnival Friday at Hoopeston Library
The Hoopeston Public Library will host a free family carnival for all ages on Friday, June 30.
Games and prizes will be part of the fun. Rotary Ice Cream will be available, as well as Big Bubble activities.
The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Hoopeston Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.