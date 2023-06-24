VA exhibit at library
In celebration of VA Illiana’s 125th Anniversary, VA Illiana has partnered with the Danville Public Library to present “VA Illiana Through the Generations” at the library, 319 N. Vermilion St.
This exhibit explores the way in which service to veterans though VA employment has become a family tradition for many in the region.
The exhibit is comprised of static poster displays accompanied by written responses to interview questions about the experience of life in a VA family. The exhibit will be available for viewing at the library until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Gospel sing Saturday
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Road, will host their gospel sing starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The featured guest singers will be Jeanette and Kevin Levellie from Paris, Ill. It will be their first time at Morey Chapel.
There will be a carry-in dinner after the gospel sing. All are welcome.
Senior fraud seminar
State Sen. Paul Faraci will host a senior fraud seminar at CRIS Healthy Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., at 10 a.m. on June 27.
Participants can learn about how to protect themselves from scams and fraudulent businesses, avoid identity theft, prevent phone spoofing, spot tax/IRS scams, check credit reports and file a consumer fraud complaint.
For questions, call 217-355-5252 or 217-442-5252.
Free football camp
Trent Sherfield, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills and Danville native, will host a free football camp for incoming 6th-12th graders on July 8. The camp will be led by Sherfield and other current NFL players, as well as several Division I athletes and community leaders.
The goal of the camp is to give young players the opportunity to see what practices at the next level look like. In partnership with Diamonds Amongst the Rough, Sherfield is aiming to provide the best resources for the next generation with an overall objecting of refining the future.
Those interested in the camp can register at www.sherfieldbrand.com. Space is limited.
Free concert
Sunday
Mark and Pam Fisher will perform at the First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are not required.
