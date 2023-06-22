Road closure
The city of Danville announced a complete road closure of Ferndale Avenue at Liberty Lane starting Thursday morning.
The closure is expected to last through 3 p.m. Friday.
A contractor needs the closure to install a storm sewer pipe across Ferndale Avenue as part of the road improvement project. This will close access for all through traffic just north of Liberty Lane.
Signage will be in place. Motorists should plan for the closure and choose alternate routes.
VA exhibit at library
In celebration of VA Illiana’s 125th Anniversary, VA Illiana has partnered with the Danville Public Library to present “VA Illiana Through the Generations” at the library, 319 N. Vermilion St.
This exhibit explores the way in which service to veterans though VA employment has become a family tradition for many in the region.
The exhibit is comprised of static poster displays accompanied by written responses to interview questions about the experience of life in a VA family. The exhibit will be available for viewing at the library until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Senior fraud seminar
State Sen. Paul Faraci will host a senior fraud seminar at CRIS Healthy Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., at 10 a.m. on June 27.
Participants can learn about how to protect themselves from scams and fraudulent businesses, avoid identity theft, prevent phone spoofing, spot tax/IRS scams, check credit reports and file a consumer fraud complaint.
For questions, call 217-355-5252 or 217-442-5252.
Fair entries coming up
Georgetown Fair will be July 8 to July 15. Entry day for the Floriculture Department is July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Check your fair book for categories, rules and entry forms. Rules and entry forms are also available at georgetownfair.org.
Burn ban in effect
The city of Hoopeston has put in place a burn ban, effective Wednesday.
The fireworks planned for Saturday have been postponed with a new date to be announced.
City officials said conditions are too dry to allow any burning. This is in place until further notice.
