Taps on Tuesday
Taps on Tuesday will travel to the Atherton Cemetery, 1841 Perrysville Road, for the June 20 program.
Local historian and author Tim Smith will present a program on James W. “Phocion” Howard. “Phocion” was the pen name used by Howard as a writer, speaker and correspondent during the mid-1800’s as he gained national fame. He was also a veteran of the Civil War, and is buried at Atherton.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. and as usual will conclude with the solemn sounding of Taps honoring all veterans.
Larry Weatherford and Greg Green will also be presenters at the program with Taps ceremonially sounded by Vince Staub. Taps on Tuesday is presented by the Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable and the Vermilion County War Museum each week through the summer.
Lions meeting
State Sen. Paul Faraci will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Kiwanis meeting
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker is Annie Monyok of Monyok Leadership.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Senior fraud seminar
State Sen. Paul Faraci will host a senior fraud seminar at CRIS Healthy Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., at 10 a.m. on June 27.
Participants can learn about how to protect themselves from scams and fraudulent businesses, avoid identity theft, prevent phone spoofing, spot tax/IRS scams, check credit reports and file a consumer fraud complaint.
For questions, call 217-355-5252 or 217-442-5252.
