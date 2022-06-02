Museum society to host brunch
The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., will hold a “Linens & Lace” brunch at 11 a.m. on June 21.
There is limited seating for the event, therefore reservations are required and can be made by stopping at the museum or calling 217-442-2922 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The brunch cost is $35 and payments must be made in advance.
Reservations will be taken until June 14.
‘I am, You are, We are’ nominations needed
The City of Danville is in need of nominations for its weekly community member spotlight: I am, You are, We are.
To nominate a friend or neighbor who resides in Danville or Vermilion County, use this Google form: https://forms.gle/bryoQLFJPaCnbwNF8.
It is estimated that these stories reach 20,000 people or more each week as they are shared on social media and through various media outlets in the area.
Club meets tonight
The Masonic Workers’ Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Catlin Masonic Lodge, 107 N. Sandusky St.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
For more information, call 217-474-9986.
Lodge officers begin term Sunday
Catlin Masonic Lodge No. 285 will install officers for the 2022-2023 lodge year at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Catlin Masonic Lodge, 107 N. Sandusky St.
Dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
Families and friends are invited to attend.
For more information, call 217-474-9986.
