VFW breakfast
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 728, 8 Pine St., will serve Bill’s Monthly breakfast Saturday at VFW’s Breakfast with Bill.
The menu includes eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage and pancakes. Meal includes coffee or milk and juice. Carry-outs are available.
Everyone is welcome.
Free concert Sunday
The Danville Municipal Band will present a free concert Sunday at 7 p.m. in Lincoln Park.
If it is raining, the concert will be moved to St. James United Methodist Church.
Taps on Tuesday
Taps on Tuesday will travel to the Atherton Cemetery, 1841 Perrysville Road, for the June 20 program.
Local historian and author Tim Smith will present a program on James W. “Phocion” Howard. “Phocion” was the pen name used by Howard as a writer, speaker and correspondent during the mid-1800’s as he gained national fame. He was also a veteran of the Civil War, and is buried at Atherton.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. and as usual will conclude with the solemn sounding of Taps honoring all veterans.
Larry Weatherford and Greg Green will also be presenters at the program with Taps ceremonially sounded by Vince Staub. Taps on Tuesday is presented by the Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable and the Vermilion County War Museum each week through the summer.
Free football camp
Trent Sherfield, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills and Danville native, will host a free football camp for incoming 6th-12th graders on July 8. The camp will be led by Sherfield and other current NFL players, as well as several Division I athletes and community leaders.
The goal of the camp is to give young players the opportunity to see what practices at the next level look like. In partnership with Diamonds Amongst the Rough, Sherfield is aiming to provide the best resources for the next generation with an overall objecting of refining the future.
Those interested in the camp can register at www.sherfieldbrand.com. Space is limited.
