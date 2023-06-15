Free health care items
Women’s Care Clinic and Love Inc. are partnering to bring Vermilion County residents new, free health care related items.
Items are given on a first-come, first-served basis. All items are free to recipients.
Stop by the Women’s Care Clinic any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for a selection of: scrubs, blood pressure cuffs, shoes, white coats, compression socks, scrub accessories, crutches, walkers, canes and more.
Meeting changed
Vermilion County Conservation District Executive Director Jamie Pasquale has determined that there are no items of business to transact at the regularly scheduled June 21 meeting of the VCCD Board of Trustees, so the meeting has been canceled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is July 19 at 4:30 p.m. at Kennekuk County Park.
Vendor spots open
Balloons Over Vermilion is still accepting applications from arts, craft and flea market vendors for the vendor fair at Balloons Over Vermilion.
Balloons Over Vermilion will be held at Vermilion Regional Airport July 7 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 8 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The deadline to apply for vendor space is June 23. To register, visit www.balloonsoververmilion.com.
For more information, contact Nicole Van Hyfte at nicolevanhyfte121@gmail.com.
July 4 breakfast
All-you-can-eat biscuits and gravy or pancakes and sausage will be served with coffee and juice for a $6 donation from 8 to 11 a.m. on July 4 at the American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place.
All proceeds from the event, hosted by the 40 & 8, will go toward scholarships for Lakeview College of Nursing and Danville Area Community College of Nursing.
The 40 & 8 is an honor society of military veterans.
Meeting changed
The Police, Health & Safety Committee meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for June 21 at 6 p.m.
Commented
