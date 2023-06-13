Kiwanis to meet
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday for its weekly lunch meeting at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker will be Chris Manson, OSF HealthCare’s vice president of government relations.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Scholarships awarded
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association presented scholarships to these graduating seniors who will pursue a degree in education:
- Karlie Cain – Catlin High School, attending DACC
- Isaiah Tidwell – Bismarck Henning Rossville Alvin High School, attending Olivet Nazarene University
- Emmalee Trover – Danville High School, attending DACC
Vendor spots open
Balloons Over Vermilion is still accepting applications from arts, craft and flea market vendors for the vendor fair at Balloons Over Vermilion.
Balloons Over Vermilion will be held at Vermilion Regional Airport July 7 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 8 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The deadline to apply for vendor space is June 23. To register, visit www.balloonsoververmilion.com.
For more information, contact Nicole Van Hyfte at nicolevanhyfte121@gmail.com.
Social lunch
coming up
Bismarck Area Social Lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Rotary Point in Kennekuk County Park.
Chicken and barbeque will be provided. The rest of the meal will be a potluck- bring a dish to share, and your own table service.
Residents of the Bismarck area, including Alvin, Henning and Rossville are invited to join for the gathering of this community social group. All ages are welcome.
For more information, call 217-446-8078 or 217-759-7517.
Library closed
next Monday
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.
The library will reopen at normal time Tuesday.
