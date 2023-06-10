DANVILLE
Church rummage sale
The St. Vincent de Paul Rummage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Holy Family Church parking lot, 444 E. Main St.
A rain date is set for Saturday, June 17.
Free concert Sunday
The Danville Municipal Band will present a concert of movie themes for all ages Sunday evening at Lincoln Park.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. If it is raining, the concert will take place at St. James Methodist Church.
Lions Club meeting
The Danville Lions Club will be meeting at Danville Area Community College at noon on Thursday, June 15.
The Lions Club will have lunch at DACC and then receive a tour of the college.
Meeting postponed
The Vermilion Regional Airport Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for June 20 has been moved to 4 p.m. on June 27 in the Midwest Aero FBO conference room, 22633 N. Bowman Ave.
Vendor spots open
Balloons Over Vermilion is still accepting applications from arts, craft and flea market vendors for the vendor fair at Balloons Over Vermilion.
Balloons Over Vermilion will be held at Vermilion Regional Airport July 7 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 8 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The deadline to apply for vendor space is June 23. To register, visit www.balloonsoververmilion.com.
For more information, contact Nicole Van Hyfte at nicolevanhyfte121@gmail.com.
HOOPESTON
Winners announced
Winners have been selected in Hoopeston Public Library's 2023 Summer Reading Art Show.
5-12 Age Group: First: Lydia Martin; Second: Theo Silver; Third: Elle Burkowski.
13-17 Age Group: First: Emily Steidel; Second: Alissah Swindle; Third: Mackenzie Stowe.
Adult (18-up): First: Dannielle Goff; Second: George O'Neill; Third: Amber Stowe.
More than 20 artists submitted more than 35 entries in the art show. The show is open for public display at the library through mid-July.
