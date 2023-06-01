Road closed Thursday
The city of Danville announced a complete roadway closure of Ferndale Avenue at Duncan Road will start Thursday morning until around 3 p.m. Thursday.
A contractor needs to install a culvert across Ferndale Avenue, which will close access for all through traffic.
Roadway closure signage will be in place. Motorists are asked to choose alternate routes.
Elmwood meeting tonight
The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group annual meeting will be held at 5 p.m. tonight at the Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory St.
There will be an election for vacant board seats, approval of the annual budget and an overview of the Elmwood Development Plan.
Anyone who lives or has a connection with the Elmwood neighborhood is welcome to attend and learn about the neighborhood revitalization efforts.
First Fridays road closure
Starting at 2 p.m. Friday, Vermilion Street will be closed from Harrison Street to Main Street and North Street will be barricaded on either side of Vermilion Street to the closest alleys for the First Fridays event.
The closures will be until 8:30 p.m.
Diaper drive
Sen. Paul Faraci’s office is continuing a 2015 effort by the late Sen. Scott Bennett to provide diapers to Vermilion County families in need.
Friday is the last day diapers can be dropped off at the collection box located outside of Faraci’s third floor district office at 201 N. Vermilion St.
For more information, contact Senator Faraci’s Danville office at (217) 442-5252.
Volunteers needed
Balloons Over Vermilion is seeking volunteers for the annual event, which will be held July 7 and July 8 at Vermilion Regional Airport.
Sign up at balloonsoververmilion.com and click the “volunteer” tab.
Book sale coming up
Westville Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 9 at the library, 233 S. State St.
Shelves are stocked with new items, including a lot of large print fiction.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
