Final summer show on Sunday
The Danville Municipal Band will present its final concert of the summer season, “Rock Show 4,” on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Lincoln Park.
The concert will feature pop and rock tunes from the ‘60s to the 2000s.
In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Peer Court looking for volunteers
Peer Court, Inc. is hosting volunteer training sessions prior to court sessions on July 11 and July 25.
Anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 are welcome to volunteer.
Training will begin at 4:15 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., and court sessions will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the City of Danville Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
To sign up, or for any questions, call or text Katie Osterbur, Peer Court director, at 217-260-0023.
Taps on Tuesday at museum
“Taps on Tuesday” will return to the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum at 6 p.m. on July 12.
Presenters will include Susan Miceli-Green, Greg Green, Vince Staub, Tara Auter and Larry Weatherford. Anna Freeland will sound “Taps.”
The program honors veterans every week through the end of summer. Around 50 people attended the July 5 program at the Minuteman monument at the Vermilion County Administration Building.
Antique auto club to meet
The Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Vermilion Heights Christian Church.
