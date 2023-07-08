Last free concert Sunday
The Danville Municipal Band will present its final concert of the season on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church.
This will be the “Pop, Funk, Soul, Rhythm and Blues” concert.
Taps on Tuesday
Taps on Tuesday will be held on July 11 beneath the shade on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum.
Taps coordinator Larry Weatherford said, “This week’s Taps program will be a little different. Following the reading of a patriotic poem, we’ll ask each attendee to mention the name of a veteran that they would like to have Taps dedicated to that evening. And we’ll play Taps in their memory, as well as for all veterans.”
The following Tuesday, July 18, Taps of Tuesday will be at the Danville National Cemetery near the Civil War Soldier monument.
A brief history of the cemetery will be presented, followed by the poem, “Bivouac of the Dead,” written by Theodore O’Hara. Lines from that poem are posted at each National Cemetery across the country.
Each program will start at 6 p.m. Please bring your lawn chairs for each evening as we honor our veterans by the sounding of Taps.
Special airport board meeting Wednesday
The Vermilion Regional Airport Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, July 10 at 1 p.m. in the Midwest Aero FBO conference room, 22633 N. Bowman Ave., Danville.
The board will vote on a request for proposal for an emergency pavement repair.
Special health board meeting coming up
The Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 in the conference room of the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St., Danville.
This special meeting is being held to discuss the budget for Fiscal Year 2024. An agenda will be posted on the County and the Mental Health Board websites, as well as at the Health Department.
Gospel sing at fair
Four local gospel groups will be featured at the annual Georgetown Fair gospel sing Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend. An ice cream social will follow.
