Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will gather for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s special guest speakers will be Danville’s Three Kings of Peace.
Anyone who is interested in serving the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Church rummage Saturday
Bethel Lutheran Church, 901 W. Fairchild St., will hold their annual rummage and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Proceeds from the sale will go to local charities.
Burn ban lifted
A burn ban for the city of Hoopeston has been lifted as of Monday morning.
Library book sale coming up
The St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library announced its Summer Used Book Sale will begin Monday, July 31 and will end Thursday, Aug. 24.
All items are for sale by donation. There will be adult fiction, non-fiction, mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, horror, romance, adventure, biographies, crafts and cookbooks as well as children’s fiction, non-fiction and picture books. There may also be DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks and large print books.
The sale will run during normal library hours, which are Mondays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please call to set up a time to bring in donations for the book sale. No donations will be accepted after Aug. 15. For more information please call 217-469-2159.
Spinning and Weaving Day at Forest Glen
The Vermilion County Conservation District is hosting the annual Spinning and Weaving Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the air conditioned Gannett Outdoor Education Center located in Forest Glen Preserve.
This free event is sponsored by the Champaign-Urbana Guild and everyone is invited. Visitors will be treated to sights including spinning wheels, colorful natural fibers and handmade items.
Spinners, weavers and other fiber artists are encouraged to come and join the fun.
Call 217-662-2142 for more information.
