Musical at DHS this weekend
The teen musical “Anything Goes” will be performed in the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and children. They can be purchased at the door.
Think tank on Tuesday
Emerging leaders and small business owners can attend a free “think tank” event on Tuesday at the David S. Palmer Arena from 12 to 1 p.m.
Speakers include Earle Steiner, director of the Small Business Development Center at DACC; Kylee Turner and Clayton Sullivan, Express Employment; and Nicole Van Hyfte, Vermilion Advantage.
RSVP by emailing drowland@vermilionadvantage.com.
For more information, call Van Hyfte at 217-442-6201 or Turner at 217-709-5999.
DACC hosting block party
Danville Area Community College will host its first-ever community Back to School Block Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the 2000 E. Main St. parking lot at DACC’s Danville campus location. Everyone is invited to attend.
Parking, admission and most activities are free. A few activities will have minimal cash charges. Food trucks will also be on hand. Visitors should plan on using cash only, as many vendors will not accept debit or credit cards.
Planned activities include the Hip Hop Xpress Bus with DJ Silkee, music, carnival games, inflatables, Respawn Gaming trailer, henna tattoos, face painting, a rock wall, prizes, and more.
Bring the family for a first-ever Back-to-School send off – DACC’s Block Party. Contact Alexis or Victoria at recruitment@dacc.edu for questions or more information.
Afternoon at the movies
Westville Public Library will have its “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2.
This month’s movie will be “Sully” starring Tom Hanks. Light refreshments will be served.
People can also stop in to see the painted rock snakes, Rocky and Rockette, at the library. In honor of Westville’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, the community has been asked to help Rocky and Rockette grow to 150 rocks long. The public is encouraged to add a painted rock to either snake, located in front of the library.
This project was initiated and organized by Friends of the Westville Library.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
