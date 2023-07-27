Musical at DHS this weekend
The teen musical “Anything Goes” will be performed in the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and children. They can be purchased at the door.
Pettice family reunion
The Pettice family reunion will begin at noon on Aug. 6 in the White Oak Barn at Kennenkuk County Park.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish.
Siddens family reunion
The 98th Siddens reunion will start at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Bismarck Lions Club Park, located behind Bismarck United Methodist Church at the corner of Chicago and South Streets.
Siddens descendants are invited and welcome to attend.
Thomas family reunion
The 93rd annual Thomas family reunion weekend will begin with a picnic at noon on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Ellsworth Park in Danville.
The reunion will continue Sunday, Sept. 3 with a banquet from1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Banquet Hall.
For more information, call Garry Williams at 217-497-3184.
Meteor shower viewing available
Vermilion County Conservation District is offering an opportunity to see the Perseids Meteor Shower at Forest Glen Preserve starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Naturalist Brenna Karcher will be at Meadowlark Shelter telling stories of constellations. A telescope will be available for moon viewing.
Bring a blanket or chairs to set up for an evening of stargazing.
The program is free and no registration is required.
For more information, call 217-662-2142.
Wilcoxen family reunion
The Wilcoxen family reunion will begin at noon on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Maple Grove Lodge at Forest Glen Nature Preserve.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and personal drinks. Table service will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.