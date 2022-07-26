Weekly program starts at 6
Taps on Tuesday will be held under the shade tree on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum tonight starting at 6 p.m.
This week’s program will focus on World War One veteran Marshall Miller, and a reading of the poem, “In Flanders Field.”
Taps will be sounded by Anna Freeland. Presenters will be Larry Weatherford, Greg Green and Tara Auter.
Lions Club meets Thursday
Tim Van Ryn, from Ministry of Grace and Truth, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
For any questions or for more information, contact Keith Strinmoen at 217-446-4128.
Church rummage starts Friday
Bethel Lutheran Church’s annual rummage and bake sale will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 901 W. Fairchild St.
Proceeds from the sale will go to local charities.
Cyber security training at DACC
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing cyber security training in August aimed to teach people tools and rules that make them less likely targets for cyber criminals.
The training will include an interactive presentation on cyber security, hands-on activities, real world scenarios and more.
This cyber security training session will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 from 7:30-10 a.m. at the DACC Bremer Conference Center.
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/imin-meeting-cyber-security-tickets-367072272047
Contact Kirsten Jurczak at 217-443-8779 or k.jurczak@dacc.edu with questions or to reserve your seat.
