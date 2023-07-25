Taps on Tuesday
This week’s Taps on Tuesday will be held at 6 p.m. at the Vermilion County War Museum.
Following a brief program presented by members of the Danville Lion’s Club, Taps will be sounded in honor of all veterans.
Bring a lawn chair and join the crowd under the big shade tree in front of the museum, 307 N. Vermilion St.
Business & Networking lunch Wednesday
Vermilion Advantage will host its monthly Business and Networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Masonic Temple, 109 W. North St.
A $15 meeting fee includes lunch by Mimi’s Kitchen.
The keynote speaker will be from Earthrise Energy.
RSVP to Dana Rowland at drowland@vermilionadvantage.com.
Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker will be Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.
Anyone who is interested in helping to service the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Lions club meeting Thursday
Darrell Jacobs, founder of Fetch Dog Park, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Meteor shower viewing available
Vermilion County Conservation District is offering an opportunity to see the Perseids Meteor Shower at Forest Glen Preserve starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Naturalist Brenna Karcher will be at Meadowlark Shelter telling stories of constellations. A telescope will be available for moon viewing.
Bring a blanket or chairs to set up for an evening of stargazing.
The program is free and no registration is required.
For more information, call 217-662-2142.
