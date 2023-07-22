Morey Chapel sing today
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Rd., will be welcoming Judith Montgomery and family for their gospel sing at 5:30 p.m. today.
There will be a carry-in dinner following.
Lion King at the Fischer
Tickets are free for “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” at the Fischer Theatre this weekend.
Reservations are strongly recommended for the shows, which will be 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Lions club meeting Thursday
Darrell Jacobs, founder of Fetch Dog Park, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Pettice family reunion in August
The Pettice family reunion will begin at noon on Aug. 6 in the White Oak Barn at Kennenkuk County Park.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish.
Library July craft
Hoopeston Public Library will hold two sessions for its free adult craft in July.
The first session will be July 24 and the second on July 31.
Crafters will make patriotic bandana wreaths. All supplies will be included. Each session is limited to 10 people. Call 217-283-6711 or stop by the library’s main desk to sign up.
For more information, call or stop by the library.
Collom family reunion coming up
The Collom family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Ward Park in the Wayne Blakeney Building.
Those attending will eat at 12 p.m.
Kyger family reunion next weekend
The Kyger family reunion will begin at 1:30 EDT on July 23 at the Covington Senior Center, 1307 Pearl St.
Drinks and table service will be provided. Those attending are asked to arrive early to enjoy visiting.
