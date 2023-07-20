Market location changing temporarily
Danville Farmers Market will have to move locations Saturday to the southeast corner of the Lowe’s parking lot due to lot repaving at Crossroads Church. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon as usual. The location changes applies to this Saturday only.
Emergency disaster response training offered Saturday
On Saturday, the Salvation Army will host SERVSafe: Food handling; free emergency disaster response training for volunteers who wish to serve food and hydration in times of disaster and/or for first responders during nearby fires and other local incidents.
Registration is required to attend this free certification course. Those interested in serving with The Salvation Army can learn more and sign up through SAdanville.org.
Individuals, families, service clubs, churches, and/or groups are encouraged to register and partner with the organization to serve as a volunteer when emergencies arise.
Volunteers who complete the required training with satisfaction will receive a National Emergency Disaster Response Certificate, a personalized photo badge and the confidence of being part of this nationally recognized emergency response team, the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services.
Additional classes are offered quarterly for those who wish to elevate their skills in incident management, canteen operations, emotional and spiritual care, and basic first aid and CPR.
To sign up for this free introductory class, contact Melissa Wilhelm, special events coordinator, at (217) 607-9445 or visit the events pages at sadanville.org.
Pettice family reunion in August
The Pettice family reunion will begin at noon on Aug. 6 in the White Oak Barn at Kennenkuk County Park. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish.
Art show reminder
Hoopeston Public Library announced that all participants from the recent art show can now pick up their work at the library. For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.
Library offers July craftHoopeston Public Library will hold two sessions for its free adult craft in July.
The first session will be July 24 and the second on July 31. Crafters will make patriotic bandana wreaths. All supplies will be included. Each session is limited to 10 people. Call 217-283-6711 or stop by the library’s main desk to sign up.
For more information, call or stop by the library.
