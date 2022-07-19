Author joins ‘Coffee Talk’
Catlin Public Library will host author Sandra L. Young during their weekly adult social hour, Coffee Talk, on Wednesday at 10a.m.
Young grew up in the Jamaica area and will return to talk about her experiences as an author. Her book, Divine Vintage, is available at the library and also through the digital service, hoopla digital, as an e-book.
The Catlin Public Library is located at 101 Mapleleaf Drive in Catlin. The Coffee Talk program will be located outdoors when possible and indoors if needed due to weather.
For more information, check our Facebook page, Catlin Public Library, or call 217-427-2550.
Church hosts camp
First Church of Christ will host a weeklong nightly event July 25 through July 29 from 6 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. each night for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Monumental VBS: Celebrating God’s Greatness” will have children participating in Bible-learning and teamwork-building activities, crafts and more.
For more information, call 217-662-2106 or visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/gtownfcoc. To pre-register, visit https://bit.ly/FCOC2022VBS.
HPL to host scavenger hunt
In keeping with their 2022 summer theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” Hoopeston Public Library will host a FREE Pirate Family Scavenger Hunt on Tuesday, July 28.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Check-in/registration opens at 4:30 p.m. Teams will start from the library and have a designated amount of time to go around town collecting specific items or photos of items with a pirate theme.
Individual prizes will also be given for the best pirate costume for children, teens and adults.
The scavenger hunt will follow a format similar to others held around the community, but it will be family-friendly and open to all ages. There is a limit of 12 teams, with no more than five people per team. At least one team member must be age 16 or older.
Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins will be permitted if space is available. To pre-register, call 217-283-6711 or stop by the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.