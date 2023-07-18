Taps on Tuesday
Taps on Tuesday will travel to the Danville National Cemetery near the Civil War Soldier monument at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Rebecca Woodrum will sing the National Anthem to open the program, then a brief history of the cemetery will be presented, followed by the poem, “Bivouac of the Dead,” written by Theodore O’Hara. Lines from that poem are posted at each National Cemetery across the country.
Please bring your lawn chairs as we honor our veterans by the sounding of Taps.
Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Thursday for its weekly lunch meeting at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker will be Doug Quick.
Anyone who is interested in serving the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Library to host genealogy program
Hoopeston Public Library will host a free genealogy program at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The program is for anyone 10 years or older.
HPL’s archivist Marilyn Tyler will discuss how to get started tracing your family tree and offer tips for beginners to find help and resources.
There will also be a hands-on “tree building” exercise and the first 16 families attending will receive a free Family Tree Planner to help them get started.
For more information, call or stop by the library.
Collom family reunion coming up
The Collom family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Ward Park in the Wayne Blakeney Building.
Those attending will eat at 12 p.m.
Kyger family reunion this weekend
The Kyger family reunion will begin at 1:30 EDT on July 23 at the Covington Senior Center, 1307 Pearl St.
Drinks and table service will be provided. Those attending are asked to arrive early to enjoy visiting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.