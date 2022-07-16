Sunday fundraiser to benefit burn victim
The Knights of Columbus are hosting a breakfast of pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy and sausage on Sunday in the Holy Family Church Basement.
Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Cost for the all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 for adults, $5 dollars for children ages 6-12 and free for 5 and younger. Single serve take outs are $5.00.
All proceeds go to the family of local burn victim Sam Matthews.
Meeting set to learn about new program
Danville Area Community College is hosting informational barber college meetings at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in the DACC Bremer Conference Center Theater.
The meetings will focus on learning more about the new barbering certificate and associate degree program.
Attendees will meet DACC staff and learn what steps to take to apply for aid and program entry, when the program will begin, what to do to prepare, how the program is designed, course requirements and more.
RSVP is necessary and can be done by calling Laura Hensgen at 217-443-8557 or emailing l.hensgen@dacc.edu.
‘Taps on Tuesday’ at museum
The weekly “Taps on Tuesday” program will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the shade on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum.
The brief program honors veterans of all time periods in American history, and will feature Greg Green, Jim Switzer, Tara Auter and Larry Weatherford as presenters.
Taps will be sounded by Vince Staub.
