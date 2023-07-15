Elmwood rummage Saturday
The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group will hold a rummage sale Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory St.
There will be household items, good clothing, furniture and some vintage items. Items will be priced to sell or customers can make an offer.
All proceeds will go to the organization’s operating expenses.
Emergency disaster response training offered
On July 22, the Salvation Army will host SERVSafe: Food handling; free emergency disaster response training for volunteers who wish to serve food and hydration in times of disaster and/or for first responders during nearby fires and other local incidents.
Registration is required to attend this free certification course. Those interested in serving with The Salvation Army can learn more and sign up through SAdanville.org.
Volunteers who complete the required training with satisfaction will receive a National Emergency Disaster Response Certificate, a personalized photo badge and the confidence of being part of this nationally recognized emergency response team, the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services.
Additional classes are offered quarterly for those who wish to elevate their skills in incident management, canteen operations, emotional and spiritual care, and basic first aid and CPR.
To sign up for this free introductory class, contact Melissa Wilhelm, special events coordinator, at (217) 607-9445 or visit the events pages at sadanville.org.
Library to host genealogy program
Hoopeston Public Library will host a free genealogy program at 2 p.m. on July 20. The program is for anyone 10 years or older.
HPL’s archivist Marilyn Tyler will discuss how to get started tracing your family tree and offer tips for beginners to find help and resources.
There will also be a hands-on “tree building” exercise and the first 16 families attending will receive a free Family Tree Planner to help them get started.
For more information, call or stop by the library.
Collom family reunion coming up
The Collom family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Ward Park in the Wayne Blakeney Building.
Those attending will eat at 12 p.m.
Kyger family reunion next weekend
The Kyger family reunion will begin at 1:30 EDT on July 23 at the Covington Senior Center, 1307 Pearl St.
Drinks and table service will be provided. Those attending are asked to arrive early to enjoy visiting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.