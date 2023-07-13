IAAC meeting tonight
Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 3838 N. Vermilion St.
Elmwood rummage Saturday
The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group will hold a rummage sale Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory St.
There will be household items, good clothing, furniture and some vintage items. Items will be priced to sell or customers can make an offer. All proceeds will go to the organization’s operating expenses.
Emergency disaster response training offered July 22
On July 22, the Salvation Army will host SERVSafe: Food handling; free emergency disaster response training for volunteers who wish to serve food and hydration in times of disaster and/or for first responders during nearby fires and other local incidents.
Registration is required to attend this free certification course. Those interested in serving with The Salvation Army can learn more and sign up through SAdanville.org.
Individuals, families, service clubs, churches, and/or groups are encouraged to register and partner with the organization to serve as a volunteer when emergencies arise.
Volunteers who complete the required training with satisfaction will receive a National Emergency Disaster Response Certificate, a personalized photo badge and the confidence of being part of this nationally recognized emergency response team, the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services.
Additional classes are offered quarterly for those who wish to elevate their skills in incident management, canteen operations, emotional and spiritual care, and basic first aid and CPR.
To sign up for this free introductory class, contact Melissa Wilhelm, special events coordinator, at (217) 607-9445 or visit the events pages at sadanville.org.
Library July craft
Hoopeston Public Library will hold two sessions for its free adult craft in July.
The first session will be July 24 and the second on July 31.
Crafters will make patriotic bandana wreaths. All supplies will be included. Each session is limited to 10 people. Call 217-283-6711 or stop by the library’s main desk to sign up.
Kyger family reunion next weekend
The Kyger family reunion will begin at 1:30 EDT on July 23 at the Covington Senior Center, 1307 Pearl St.
Drinks and table service will be provided. Those attending are asked to arrive early to enjoy visiting.
