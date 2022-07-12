Taps on Tuesday at museum
“Taps on Tuesday” will return to the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum at 6 p.m. tonight.
Presenters will include Susan Miceli-Green, Greg Green, Vince Staub, Tara Auter and Larry Weatherford. Anna Freeland will sound “Taps.”
The program honors veterans every week through the end of summer. Around 50 people attended the July 5 program at the Minuteman monument at the Vermilion County Administration Building.
Antique auto club to meet
The Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Vermilion Heights Christian Church,
Hulvey to speak to Lions Club
The Danville Lions Club will meet at noon Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
Mike Hulvey, COO for Neuhoff Communications, will speak to the club.
For more information, contact Keith Strinmoen at 217-446-4128.
Library to host competition
The Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston, will host “The Great Garbage Build-off” on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. in the lower level meeting room.
Library staff has collected recyclable “garbage” for kids, teenagers and adults to use while they work in teams of three to five people to create art or practical devices.
Works will be created using paper, cardboard, plastic and other recyclable material.
Prizes will be given for the most artistic, most useful and the tallest structure. Participants can take their creations home, or the library will recycle them.
