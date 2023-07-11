Taps on Tuesday
Taps on Tuesday will be held on July 11 beneath the shade on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum.
Taps coordinator Larry Weatherford said, “This week’s Taps program will be a little different. Following the reading of a patriotic poem, we’ll ask each attendee to mention the name of a veteran that they would like to have Taps dedicated to that evening. And we’ll play Taps in their memory, as well as for all veterans.”
The following Tuesday, July 18, Taps of Tuesday will be at the Danville National Cemetery near the Civil War Soldier monument.
A brief history of the cemetery will be presented, followed by the poem, “Bivouac of the Dead,” written by Theodore O’Hara. Lines from that poem are posted at each National Cemetery across the country.
Each program will start at 6 p.m. Please bring your lawn chairs for each evening as we honor our veterans by the sounding of Taps.
Rotary meetings in July
On Thursday, Nick Crompton, vice-president of facilities and construction for Carle Health, will speak at the Danville Sunrise Rotary Meeting at 7 a.m.
Sunrise Rotary meets at the Family YMCA weekly, Thursday mornings, and guests are welcome.
On July 20,Dana Schaumberg, Eastern Illinois Food Bank, will speak at the Danville Sunrise Rotary meeting. Tom Orrick will be the host Rotarian.
On July 27, Jim Mulvaney and Ned Hill of OSF medical center in Danville will be the presenters. Sunrise Rotary will gather in the Board room at OSF at 7 a.m. Auston Surprenant will be the host Rotarian.
Danville Sunrise Rotary typically meets at the Danville YMCA, 1111 N. Vermilion Street on Thursday mornings from 7 to 7:45 a.m. On occasion, meetings are held off-site. Guests are welcome to all meetings.
For more information, contact Dave Garver at 217-260-8733.
Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s guest speakers will be from Robinson Chiropractic.
Anyone who is interested in helping serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.