Fire department lifts citywide burn ban
Effective immediately, the Danville Fire Department has lifted the citywide burn ban.
Fire officials reminded residents that all burning needs to be in accordance with the city’s ordinance on burning.
Municipal band to perform patriotic music Sunday
The Danville Municipal Band will present a concert of patriotic music on Sunday, July 2, at 7 p.m. in Lincoln Park.
The concert will include American Overture for Band, Stars and Stripes Forever and a salute to the military.
If it is raining, the concert will be performed at St. James Methodist Church.
Taps on Tuesday to honor veterans
The July 4th Taps on Tuesday will feature four patriotic poems/readings prior to the sounding of Taps to honor veterans.
The program will take place at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 North Vermilion in Danville, and is presented by the Museum in cooperation with the Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable.
Airport board to meet on Wednesday
The Vermilion Regional Airport Board of Commissioners will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday, July 5, at 2 p.m. in the Midwest Aero FBO conference room, 22633 N. Bowman Ave., Danville.
On the agenda is board discussion related to emergency pavement repair.
Police, fire board meeting canceled
The regular meeting of the Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, at 5 p.m., in the Mayor’s Conference Room at 17 W. Main Street, has been canceled.
City Council meets Wednesday
The Danville City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, lower level in the council chambers.
Included on the agenda with reports from the mayor and various council committees will be a resolution authorizing a contract extension for license plate readers, trade-sale-disposal of unused police vehicles, and the allowance of chickens in the city.
Library closed on July 4 holiday
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
The library will be open regular hours on Monday, July 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.